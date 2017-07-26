Visions of Nature moves to Cambria’s industrial park

After 18 years in Cambria’s West Village, Bill La Brie’s Visions of Nature Gallery has moved to the Village Lane industrial park. Photographer/artist/gallery owner La Brie said he expects he’ll conduct most of his sales online through www.billlabriephotography.com.
However, the new gallery location (at 2421 Village Lane, Suite A, near Gerber’s Auto Services), with its bright, organized display of La Brie’s photographs, is set up for retail sales. There are no set open hours though, so it’s best to contact him ahead of time by phone at 805-927-1681 or 805-470-0631 (cell phone).
La Brie said the changing marketplace for art and a local economy that began slowing in 2008 and got bashed by area wildfires and road closures, led him to close his West Village gallery April 1 and organize the new one.
“It was like stuffing 10 pounds of potatoes into a 5-pound sack,” he quipped about the downsizing and relocation process.
