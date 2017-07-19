Cambria museum hosts a look at activities of the 1890s

The Cambria Historical Museum continues its summer series revisiting the 19th century on Saturday, July 22, with a hands-on look at family activities of the 1890s.
Activities on display will include weaving, rope making and knot tying.
“The tools and skills necessary for these kinds of tasks were essential as families in the late 19th century handled wagons and livestock, made blankets, clothes, and numerous items used in daily life,” Debbie Carolan and Terry Shue wrote in a news release.
This installment in the series “Family Life in the Late 19th Century” is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. July 22 at the museum, 2251 Center St. in Cambria. Contact the museum at (805) 927-2891, info@cambriahistoricalsociety.com or visit the website at www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com.
Comments