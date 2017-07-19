The Cambria Historical Museum will host a look at family activities in the 1890s from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
The Cambria Historical Museum will host a look at family activities in the 1890s from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Cambrian file photo
The Cambria Historical Museum will host a look at family activities in the 1890s from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Cambrian file photo

The Cambrian

July 19, 2017 9:42 AM

Cambria museum hosts a look at activities of the 1890s

The Cambrian

The Cambria Historical Museum continues its summer series revisiting the 19th century on Saturday, July 22, with a hands-on look at family activities of the 1890s.

Activities on display will include weaving, rope making and knot tying.

“The tools and skills necessary for these kinds of tasks were essential as families in the late 19th century handled wagons and livestock, made blankets, clothes, and numerous items used in daily life,” Debbie Carolan and Terry Shue wrote in a news release.

This installment in the series “Family Life in the Late 19th Century” is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. July 22 at the museum, 2251 Center St. in Cambria. Contact the museum at (805) 927-2891, info@cambriahistoricalsociety.com or visit the website at www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving
Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

View More Video