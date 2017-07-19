Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) Cats of the Month

Yin and yang? Despite the symbolic likeness, Amber and Carmela are both “yins.”
Each of these shy, sweet, devoted companions qualifies for the Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s no-fee “Seniors for Seniors” program (provided that you, the adopter, are 62 or older). Non-seniors, mention this article and their adoption fees are halved.
HART’s shelter at 2638 Main St. in Cambria’s East Village is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 805-27-7377 or visit HART online at www.slohart.org.
