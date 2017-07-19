The new athletic field at Santa Lucia Middle School.
The Cambrian

July 19, 2017 9:37 AM

Santa Lucia Middle School students receive year-end honors

The Cambrian

Sixth grade

Patti Acosta — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, English Language Arts Award, Ancient Civilizations Award, Reading Award, Earth Science Awards, Physical Education Award

Robert Saunders — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, English Language Arts Award, Ancient Civilizations Award, Reading Award, Million Words Read Award

Eli Linn — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Reading Award, Million Words Read Award

Andrea Sanchez — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Sierra Buhl — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Caiden Kennedy — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, English Language Art Award, Math Award, Physical Education Award

Brenda Garcia — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Reading Award, Warrior Service Hours

Cesar Gomez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Yara Martinez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Divine Sook — Good Citizenship

Esmeralda deAlba — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Alex Merced — Good Citizenship

Cristian Lopez — Good Citizenship

Ethan Wade — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Million Words Read Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Ruby Nelson — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll,

Alexa Bonilla — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, English Language Arts Award

Martin Lopez — Million Words Read Award

Charity Lindeboom — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Ancient Civilizations Award, Earth Science Award

Elizabeth Reed — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Math Award, Million Words Read Award

Cyrus Tatham — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award

Jennyfer Mondragon — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Edwin Esparza — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Luis Esparza — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Eduardo Cruz — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Shanyra Cardenas — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Million Words Read Award

Luke Smith — Honor Roll 1st Semester

Sina Tesfayohannes — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Math Award, Million Words Read Award

Anastasia Grego — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Daniel Fabela — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Oliver Fabela — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Esteban Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Seventh grade

Alex Mercado — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll Semester 1, Honor Roll Quarter 3

Rory Cloward — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Melissa Orbe — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Warrior Fitness Challenge Award, Honor Roll Semester 1, Honor Roll Quarter 3, Good Citizenship Award

Ashlyn Faruzzi — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honbor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, Medieval History Award, Million Words Read Award, Physical Education Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Andy Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Lily Smith — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Alexa Aguilar — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Jannah AlDeffai — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Jacqueline Bonilla — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Jonathan Cleave — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Million Words Read Award, Physical Education Award

Anhase Martin — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award, Good Citizenship Award

Amy Colin — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, English Lanhage Arts Award

Riley Goldstein — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Skyla Delekta — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Nallely Bibiano — Honor Roll 1st Semester

Brianna Ellis — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Iris Nunez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Service Hours Award

Michael Sison — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Lisi Happel — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, English Language Arts Award, Physical Education Award, Mathematics Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Ryan Kasper — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Fitness Challenge Award

Mackay Langley — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Life Science Award, Warrior Service Hours Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Alex Burton-Linn — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Reading Award

Xiomara Villalvazo — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Zesani Tesfayohannes — Quarter 3 Honor Roll

Jazmine Mendoza — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Giselle Govea — English Language Arts Award,

Adriana Ayala — Million Words Read Award, Music Award

Lizette Mireles — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Warrior Service Hour Award

Alan Nunez — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Lysha Figueroa — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Emerson Johnson — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Oscar Venegas — Million Words Read Award, Quarter 3 honor roll

Fernando Sepulveda — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Medieval History Award, Mathematics Award

Camden Steeb — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Sandra Viveros — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Zoe Wright — Good Citizenship, Reading Award

Shaidy Plasencia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Emiliano Pena — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Math Counts Participant Award

Reese Tartaglia — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Aurora Martinez — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Devan Collins — Million Words Read Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Aiden Pacheco — Math Award

Eithne Walters — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, English Language arts Award

Jamilex Ramirez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Math Award

Tony Ramirez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Guadalupe Carbajal — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Sarah Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester

Faith De LaCruz — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Isabella Edwards — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Music Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Eighth grade

Crystal Fabela — All Around Student, Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award, Warrior Service Hours Award

Aidan Kasper — All Around Student, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Mathematics Award

Sami Favila — Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Service Hours Award

Adolfo Leonardo — Math Award

Jorge Merced — Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Physical Education Award

Michelle Acosta — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award

Cesar Chavez — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Jasmine Pena — Good Citizenship, Kambria Award, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Physical Science Award, Warrior Service Hours Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Vivi Nunez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Phoebe Hauser — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Kaci Ferguson — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Fine Arts Award, Award for Product Design, English Language Arts Award, U.S. History Award

Brina Latham — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Million Words Read Award, Digital Journalism Award

Diego Hernandez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Christian Castillo — Good Citizenship

Zack Stephenson — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Jonathan Jewel — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Award for Product Design, U.S. History Award, Math Counts Participant Award

Ethan Hoffman — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter

Madison Breen — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Physical Science Award, Spanish Award, Mathematics Award, English Language Arts Award

Kendel Spradley — Honor Roll 1st Semester

Sophie MacKinnon — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Spanish Award, Digital Journalism Award

Nadia Hernandez — English Language Arts Award

Caden Linn — Million Words Read Award

Mason Breen — Million Words Read Award

