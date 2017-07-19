Santa Lucia Middle School students receive year-end honors

Sixth grade
Patti Acosta — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, English Language Arts Award, Ancient Civilizations Award, Reading Award, Earth Science Awards, Physical Education Award
Robert Saunders — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, English Language Arts Award, Ancient Civilizations Award, Reading Award, Million Words Read Award
Eli Linn — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Reading Award, Million Words Read Award
Andrea Sanchez — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Sierra Buhl — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Caiden Kennedy — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, English Language Art Award, Math Award, Physical Education Award
Brenda Garcia — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Reading Award, Warrior Service Hours
Cesar Gomez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Yara Martinez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Divine Sook — Good Citizenship
Esmeralda deAlba — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Alex Merced — Good Citizenship
Cristian Lopez — Good Citizenship
Ethan Wade — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Million Words Read Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Ruby Nelson — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll,
Alexa Bonilla — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, English Language Arts Award
Martin Lopez — Million Words Read Award
Charity Lindeboom — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Ancient Civilizations Award, Earth Science Award
Elizabeth Reed — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Math Award, Million Words Read Award
Cyrus Tatham — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award
Jennyfer Mondragon — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Edwin Esparza — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Luis Esparza — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Eduardo Cruz — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Shanyra Cardenas — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Million Words Read Award
Luke Smith — Honor Roll 1st Semester
Sina Tesfayohannes — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Math Award, Million Words Read Award
Anastasia Grego — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Daniel Fabela — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Oliver Fabela — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Esteban Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Seventh grade
Alex Mercado — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll Semester 1, Honor Roll Quarter 3
Rory Cloward — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Melissa Orbe — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Warrior Fitness Challenge Award, Honor Roll Semester 1, Honor Roll Quarter 3, Good Citizenship Award
Ashlyn Faruzzi — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honbor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, Medieval History Award, Million Words Read Award, Physical Education Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Andy Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Lily Smith — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Alexa Aguilar — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Jannah AlDeffai — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Jacqueline Bonilla — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Jonathan Cleave — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Million Words Read Award, Physical Education Award
Anhase Martin — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award, Good Citizenship Award
Amy Colin — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, English Lanhage Arts Award
Riley Goldstein — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Skyla Delekta — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Nallely Bibiano — Honor Roll 1st Semester
Brianna Ellis — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Iris Nunez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Service Hours Award
Michael Sison — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Lisi Happel — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, English Language Arts Award, Physical Education Award, Mathematics Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Ryan Kasper — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Fitness Challenge Award
Mackay Langley — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Life Science Award, Warrior Service Hours Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Alex Burton-Linn — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Reading Award
Xiomara Villalvazo — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Zesani Tesfayohannes — Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Jazmine Mendoza — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Giselle Govea — English Language Arts Award,
Adriana Ayala — Million Words Read Award, Music Award
Lizette Mireles — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Warrior Service Hour Award
Alan Nunez — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Lysha Figueroa — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Emerson Johnson — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Oscar Venegas — Million Words Read Award, Quarter 3 honor roll
Fernando Sepulveda — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Medieval History Award, Mathematics Award
Camden Steeb — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Sandra Viveros — Good Citizenship, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Zoe Wright — Good Citizenship, Reading Award
Shaidy Plasencia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Emiliano Pena — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Math Counts Participant Award
Reese Tartaglia — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Aurora Martinez — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Devan Collins — Million Words Read Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Aiden Pacheco — Math Award
Eithne Walters — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Life Science Award, English Language arts Award
Jamilex Ramirez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Math Award
Tony Ramirez — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Guadalupe Carbajal — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Sarah Garcia — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Honor Roll 1st Semester
Faith De LaCruz — Quarter 3 Honor Roll, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Isabella Edwards — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Music Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Eighth grade
Crystal Fabela — All Around Student, Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award, Physical Education Award, Warrior Service Hours Award
Aidan Kasper — All Around Student, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Mathematics Award
Sami Favila — Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Warrior Service Hours Award
Adolfo Leonardo — Math Award
Jorge Merced — Hero and Good Deeds, Good Citizenship, Physical Education Award
Michelle Acosta — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Warrior Challenge Fitness Award
Cesar Chavez — Good Citizenship/Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Jasmine Pena — Good Citizenship, Kambria Award, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Physical Science Award, Warrior Service Hours Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Vivi Nunez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Phoebe Hauser — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Kaci Ferguson — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Fine Arts Award, Award for Product Design, English Language Arts Award, U.S. History Award
Brina Latham — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Million Words Read Award, Digital Journalism Award
Diego Hernandez — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Christian Castillo — Good Citizenship
Zack Stephenson — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Jonathan Jewel — Good Citizenship, Honor Roll 1st semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Award for Product Design, U.S. History Award, Math Counts Participant Award
Ethan Hoffman — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter
Madison Breen — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Physical Science Award, Spanish Award, Mathematics Award, English Language Arts Award
Kendel Spradley — Honor Roll 1st Semester
Sophie MacKinnon — Honor Roll 1st Semester, Honor Roll 3rd Quarter, Spanish Award, Digital Journalism Award
Nadia Hernandez — English Language Arts Award
Caden Linn — Million Words Read Award
Mason Breen — Million Words Read Award
