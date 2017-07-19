Physical therapist Ken Bariel is new to the staff at Core Care in Cambria.
Cambria’s Core Care adds physical therapist to staff

Core Care has added physical therapist Ken Bariel to the staff at its office in Cambria, 4070 West St.

Bariel joined Core Care in June. He completed his undergraduate studies at Walla Walla University in Washington state, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy at Loma Linda University and his master’s at the University of San Francisco with a focus on head injury, spinal cord injury and stroke.

He is working toward a clinical doctorate in physical therapy at the University of St. Augustine, according to a news release from Core Care.

Bariel is a member of the geriatric section of the American Physical Therapy Association and holds an interest in geriatric orthopedics, the news release states. He is a specialist in thoracic outlet syndrome, McKenzie spine care, balance and ball prevention, and lymphedema; he also has undergone extended training in vertigo.

According to its website, Core Care offers services including chiropractic, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, athletic and strength conditioning, nutritional consultations, acupuncture, soft-tissue therapy, spinal decompression and cold laster therapy.

Core Care accepts physical therapy appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and accepts most insurances, including Medicare. Appointments are available by calling Core Care at 805-927-1055.

