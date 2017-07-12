Former Coast Union principal Sison takes King City position

Former Coast Union High School principal Jonathan Sison has accepted a new position as director of educational services for South Monterey County Joint Union High School District.
He will commute daily from Cambria to King City to oversee instruction and student support services for the four high schools in that district.
Sison left Coast Union under a settlement agreement after serving two years as principal, from 2014 to 2016. He was a salaried employee this past year, serving “on assignment” for the Coast Unified School District.
“I’m excited to enter this next challenge in my career,” Sison wrote in a text interview. The current Coast Union principal, Scott Ferguson is entering his second year in that position.
