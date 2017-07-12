Jonathan Sison
Jonathan Sison Cambrian file photo
Jonathan Sison Cambrian file photo

The Cambrian

July 12, 2017 7:54 AM

Former Coast Union principal Sison takes King City position

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

Former Coast Union High School principal Jonathan Sison has accepted a new position as director of educational services for South Monterey County Joint Union High School District.

He will commute daily from Cambria to King City to oversee instruction and student support services for the four high schools in that district.

Sison left Coast Union under a settlement agreement after serving two years as principal, from 2014 to 2016. He was a salaried employee this past year, serving “on assignment” for the Coast Unified School District.

“I’m excited to enter this next challenge in my career,” Sison wrote in a text interview. The current Coast Union principal, Scott Ferguson is entering his second year in that position.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur
Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 1:08

Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes
Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

View More Video