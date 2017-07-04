New section of sidewalk unveiled in front of Soto’s

Members of the Beautify Cambria Association were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new section of sidewalk Thursday afternoon, June 29, in front of Soto’s True Earth Market.
The project cost nearly $25,000, said Beautify Cambria President Claudia Harmon Worthen, including $2,000 for the new, green curb. The project is designed to be ADA compliant and includes a circular section of pavement that will eventually be replaced with a 24-inch medallion depicting a Cambria Monterey pine tree, she said.
Paul Williams of Williams Concrete and Engineering did the concrete work on the project.
The organization wants to improve other areas of sidewalk in the town as well, Harmon Worthen said, and future medallions could depict such things as an elephant seal or sea otter. Cambria artist Art Van Rhyn has created drawings that will serve as a basis for the medallion, she said.
Beautify Cambria lays out its vision for Cambria’s sidewalks on its website: “Anyone who has visited Portugal will recall the beautifully patterened streets and sidewalks. We’re not holding out for that level of artistry in Cambria, but our sidewalks should help to tell the story of who we are, help tie the disparate elements of our main street together and above all, they should be level, free of obstructions, and safe.”
Beautify Cambria members meet from 3 to 5 p.m. every other Wednesday at Pacific Premier Bank, Main Street at Burton. The public is invited to attend.
