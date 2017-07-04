Diva Day Spa in San Simeon wins small-business honor

Congressman Jordan Cunningham proclaimed Diva Day Spa in San Simeon as his “small business of the month” for May.
The San Simeon Chamber of Commerce nominated the spa for the honor.
The announcement on Cunningham’s Facebook page lauded the spa’s community service: “Judy Holland (owner for the past 19 years) and her business partner Barbara Purchase have appreciated all of the local support and love to give back through American Cancer Society, American Legion, Rotary and an annual Secret Santa coat-and-toy drive.”
Diva Day Spa — in Suite 4 of San Simeon’s Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Avenue — is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays and Mondays by appointment only. The spa offers massage; manicures and pedicures; haircuts, styling, perms and coloring; facials; waxing; and other face-and-body services.
For details, call 805-927-4252 or go to www.divadayspaonline.com or www.facebook.com/diva.day.spa.and.salon.
