Deer straying onto Highway 1 spur call for flashing lights

The North Coast Advisory Council meets Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., at Rabobank. Here are some items on the agenda:
▪ Guest speaker: San Luis Obispo County Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Trinidade will discuss efforts to correct vacation rental ordinance abuses.
▪ Land-use projects: Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve application for a minor use permit to remove eucalyptus trees near Highway 1 at the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge; California State Parks’ application for a minor use permit to install 85,000 square feet of solar carport canopies at Hearst Castle; variance request by Michael and Karen Windeler of Huntsville, Ala. for a variance to waive North Coast Area Planning Standard CW-8 to develop private onsite well and sewage disposal system for a proposed single-family residence on the 2800 block of Ramsey Street; Weinmeister proposed minor use permit to remodel an existing single-family residence on Leighton Street; Abraham proposed minor use permit for addition and remodel of single-family residence on Ardath Drive; proposed change to the secondary dwelling ordinance removing the requirement that the primary dwelling be owner-occupied.
▪ Traffic issues: Need for flashing signs and fencing on Highway 1 between Burton Drive and Cambria Drive in response to reports of multiple vehicle-vs.-deer crashes in the area; residents’ complaints about parking problems near NitWit Ridge.
The NCAC meets the third Wednesday of each month. Agendas are available the Friday before meetings at northcoastadvisorycouncil.org.
