No Morro Bay fireworks, but Cambria’s Fourth will still be a blast

Morro Bay may not have a big fireworks show on Independence Day 2017, due to a permit glitch, but Cambria’s show will go on as usual, according to representatives of American Legion Post No. 432, which sponsors the annual July 4 festivities at Shamel Park.
Along with the $15,000 professionally produced-and-presented pyrotechnics, post members and others will provide the patriotic holiday’s traditional games, contests, races, live and DJ-provided music, lots of food and the celebrated, much-anticipated fireworks show.
The annual display produced by Pyro Spectaculars provides the only fireworks — professional or personal — allowed in the Cambria/San Simeon/Harmony area.
Possession or use of any other fireworks or incendiary devices is illegal, laws that are strictly enforced by firefighters, deputies, officers and others.
Now, the Legion post is in fundraising mode. Donation cans are available in the usual spots (Cookie Crock Market, Gym One, Corky’s Barber Shop and other locations).
When you have Terry Farrell doing all of our permits, there is never a problem. Remember, he used to be a banker!
Ron Waltman, American Legion Post 432
Donation checks also can be sent directly to the post’s Fireworks Fund at P.O. Box 697, Cambria CA 93428, or taken to the post’s club at the rear of the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., after 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
In Morro Bay, after three years without fireworks on Independence Day, the new volunteer fundraiser-organizer who raised about $18,000 in a month apparently submitted the fireworks permit application too late for it to be included in the state Coastal Commission’s meeting June 7 and 8.
Cambria’s Legion post apparently has the governmental-permission routine down pat. As CFO Ron Waltman opined in a June 5 email interview, “When you have Terry Farrell doing all of our permits, there is never a problem. Remember, he used to be a banker!”
Waltmen said Farrell and the post have “great rapport” with the dozen or so agencies that must be kept in the loop for the fireworks and the event. Among the contacts or permits are: State park permission to use the beach; county permits for the park, live music and sale of alcohol; State Fire Marshal, Cambria Fire Department, Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, U.S. Coast Guard, Caltrans, county sheriff and CHP.
Donations
To donate to American Legion Post 432’s Fourth of July efforts, send chedks to Fireworks Fund at P.O. Box 697, Cambria CA 93428, or drop them off at the post’s club at the rear of the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., after 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Donation cans are also available at Cookie Crock Market, Gym One and Corky’s Barber Shop.
Comments