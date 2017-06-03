Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool gets a makeover worthy of a Greek god

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur Pause 1:08 Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made 2:04 Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections 1:12 Cambria teen found dead in Nacimiento Lake remembered as fun-loving kid 1:58 Drones used to count gray whales off Piedras Blancas 1:54 A drone’s-eye view of Cambria's pine forest 1:33 Blowing glass at Harmony Glassworks 1:45 Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle in San Luis Obispo County, one of the most famous swimming locations in the world, is getting a $5.4 million facelift. Joe Johnston The Tribune

The iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle in San Luis Obispo County, one of the most famous swimming locations in the world, is getting a $5.4 million facelift. Joe Johnston The Tribune