Memorial to be dedicated at Cambria holiday ceremony

Dedication of the completed memorial outside the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building will be part of this year’s Memorial Day ceremonies in Cambria.
David Ehlers, commander of American Legion 432, said the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the memorial in the vets hall parking lot, 1000 Main St.
Ed Gallagher will be on bagpipes, Ehler said.
“Our Cambria Chorus led by Randy Schwalbe will once again be performing service songs and other patriotic songs,” he added. “We will also have the laying of the memorial wreath and remembrance ceremony of those who have passed during the prior year. Our Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and 4H will be assisting with the service.”
Veterans will present the colors and raise service flags at the memorial, which features newly installed bronze plaques.
The Sons of the American Legion will serve up their traditional barbecue after the ceremony. The cost is $5.
Other services planned in the area include an 11 a.m. ceremony at Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road in Atascadero, off Highway 41. An hour later, a second Atascadero ceremony will be held at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, followed by music and a community barbecue.
In Cayucos, a ceremony at the pier will pay tribute to veterans and those lost at sea. It’s scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m.
An 11 a.m. ceremony at Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road, features guest speaker Mike Belford. Music starts at 10:30 a.m., and a barbecue follows.
In Paso Robles, a ceremony at the cemetery (45 Nacimiento Lake Drive) will feature and honor guard, patriotic songs, prayers and a speech by John Peschong, San Luis Obispo County supervisor.
Comments