Cambria, Templeton liquor clerks caught in minor sting

A citation was issued at Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop on Main Street in Cambria as part of an underage decoy alcohol enforcement operation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
George I. Hanoun, 46, of Cambria will be charged with illegally furnishing/selling alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop is at 2292 Main St., at Bridge Street.
The sting was conducted between 5 and 10 p.m. Friday and also produced a citation at Templeton Chevron, 701 Las Tablas Road in Templeton. Sarabjit Kaur, 44, of Paso Robles will be charged in that incident.
The sheriff’s Alcohol Compliance Team conducted the operation in the Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, San Miguel, rural Paso Robles and Templeton areas.
Comments