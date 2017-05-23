Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop at Main and Bridge streets in Cambria is seen Tuesday afternoon.
Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop at Main and Bridge streets in Cambria is seen Tuesday afternoon. Stephen H. Provost sprovost@thetribunenews.com
Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop at Main and Bridge streets in Cambria is seen Tuesday afternoon. Stephen H. Provost sprovost@thetribunenews.com

The Cambrian

May 23, 2017 3:28 PM

Cambria, Templeton liquor clerks caught in minor sting

The Cambrian

A citation was issued at Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop on Main Street in Cambria as part of an underage decoy alcohol enforcement operation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

George I. Hanoun, 46, of Cambria will be charged with illegally furnishing/selling alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop is at 2292 Main St., at Bridge Street.

The sting was conducted between 5 and 10 p.m. Friday and also produced a citation at Templeton Chevron, 701 Las Tablas Road in Templeton. Sarabjit Kaur, 44, of Paso Robles will be charged in that incident.

The sheriff’s Alcohol Compliance Team conducted the operation in the Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, San Miguel, rural Paso Robles and Templeton areas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes

Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 1:08

Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes
Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery
How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made 1:30

How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos