Cambria’s joint hazard plan to be explained in public forum

A public forum at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, will explain how consultants melded Cambria Community Healthcare District issues and concerns into a draft hazard mitigation plan for the town.
Developing the plan was originally authorized by the Cambria Community Services District.
Once the revised plan is completed and approved by state and federal emergency agencies, the document will enable both special districts to receive federal funding after naturally occurring disasters and also permit them to apply for mitigation grants before disasters strike. According to consultants from Category Five, a community cannot qualify for those funds without a local hazard mitigation plan,
Category Five developed the original plan and, after the public and CCHD asked that the health care district be included, the consultants have added the health care district’s information.
The public forum at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., is being held because, according to the consultants and participants in the Cambria FireSafe Focus Group, local residents, businesses, the nonprofit sector, and local government agencies must be involved in the planning and implementation of the plan if it is to be successful.
For details, call CCSD Fire Chief William Hollingsworth at 805-927-6240 or CCHD General Manager Robert Sayers at 805-927-8304.
Comments