Plough debuts new ticket policy with ‘Shirley Valentine’

The second half of a Willy Russell one-two punch will open at the Pewter Plough Playhouse on Friday, May 12.
The Plough, which most recently presented the Russell play “Educating Rita,” follows that up with Russell’s “Shirley Valentine,” directed by Sandy Bosworth.
Sharyn Young stars in the one-woman show, which is set in a British kitchen for Act 1 and on a beach in Greece for Act 2.
Russell’s 1986 play about a middle-age homemaker’s self-discovery was adapted for the screen three years later in a movie starring Pauline Collins in the title role and Tom Conti as a Greek tavern owner with whom she has a holiday romance.
Kathi Li at the IMDB website describes the play as follows: “Shirley’s a middle-aged Liverpool housewife, who finds herself talking to the wall while she prepares her husband’s chip’n’egg, wondering what happened to her life. She compares scenes in her current life with what she used to be like and feels she’s stagnated and in a rut. But when her best friend wins an all-expenses-paid vacation to Greece for two, Shirley begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light.”
The play marks the beginning of a new ticket policy for the Plough, which plans to have an online ticketing service available on its website within the next two weeks.
Pricing will change, as well, with admission set at $20 or $15 for those younger than 30. Shows will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. The champagne opening is $25 for all seats.
The theater box office at 828 Main St. is open early afternoons Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon on Sundays.
For more information, call 805-927-3877, email rjbstage@aol.com or visit www.pewterploughplay house.org.
