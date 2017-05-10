Red Sox run win streak to four in Little League play with 2 wins

Cambria’s two Little League teams won 3 out of the 4 games they played in the Coast Little League last week. The Cambria Reds Intermediate team split a pair of games, losing 17-12 to the Cubs on Wednesday, May 3, and defeating the Blue Jays on Saturday, May 6, 11-3.
The Cambria Red Sox Major League squad won both of its games, besting the Athletics on Wednesday, May 3, 18-7, and then winning again against the Athletics 17-12 on Saturday, May 6.
The Reds gave up seven runs in the last inning to take the loss Wednesday, May 3. In that game, Aiden Kasper pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball. In the Saturday, May 6 game, the Reds “played super well,” coach Matt Saunders said, adding that they “have continued to make tremendous improvements in their defensive play.”
Their play in winning the Saturday game was “an incredible testament to the way these boys can play together well as a team,” Saunders commented in an email interview. Eli Linn belted a bases-loaded triple to drive in three runs for the Reds.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox have won four in a row and are 7-3 on the season. In the Wednesday, May 3, game, Daniel Stoothoff drove in four runs and went 3-for-3 at the plate. Jovan Merlos drove in eight runs; Giovanni Garcia drove in four runs, and Dane Volz had 3 RBI for the Red Sox.
On Saturday, May 6, Andrea Castillo had five RBI on three hits; Daniel Stoothoff chipped in with three hits. Merlos was “stellar on the mound,” coach David Stoothoff said in an email interview. Garcia also pitched well in his mount debut, and Cameron Lehrmann made “two great catches in left field,” the coach noted.
The Red Sox have a home game at Leffingwell Field on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. The next home game for the Reds is Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
Comments