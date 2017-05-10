Coast Union baseball shows progress in loss to Dunn

After suffering through a 19-0 defeat in a nonleague game at the Dunn School on March 28, the Broncos were hoping to turn the tables on the Earwigs on Wednesday, May 3, at Coast Union. The Broncos only lost by five runs in that May 3 game against Dunn (final score, 11-6), but it would have been closer had Coast Union not committed four errors and had the team avoided base-running gaffs.
In fairness to the Broncos, since it was not a Coast Valley League game, Coast Union coach Brian Machado moved his players into defensive positions they hadn’t played before, and some of that unfamiliarity cost the team.
Coast Union batters racked up nine hits in the game. Riley Kennedy, Spencer Magnuson, Thor Ronemus and Jack MacKinnon each had a pair of hits, and Auggie Johnson had one.
Freshmen David Amodei and Emany Plasencia drove in two runs albeit neither of them had a hit. Their runs scored came as a result of the nine walks issued by the Earwigs pitching staff.
Chase Volz and Kennedy shared pitching duties; the two combined to give up 11 hits, striking out six and walking three.
On Tuesday, May 9, Coast Union played a game against Valley Christian at Coast Union. Both coaches have been hampered by the dearth of league games, and they decided to play Tuesday just to keep their players sharp in anticipation for the last game of the regular season, Thursday, May 11.
The Broncos won Tuesday’s game, 10-4. Coast got off to a good start in the first inning, as Johnson singled (the first of his three hits), was bunted to second by Kennedy, went to third on a balk and came home on a long sacrifice fly by Ronemus.
The Lions picked up a run to tie the game in their second inning, but Coast countered with six runs of their own in the bottom half, thanks to another balk by the VCA pitcher, Lions’ errors, stolen bases, walks, and hits by Cameron Castle, Stephenson, Johnson and Ronemus.
Only five of the 10 runs scored by the Broncos were earned runs. The Lions’ shaky defense and inexperienced pitchers (who committed three balks) allowed the other five runs to cross the plate.
The Broncos picked up a run in the third and two more in the sixth inning to round out the score. Freshmen Magnuson, Castle and Nate Markham each had a hit and scored a run for Coast, giving coach Machado confidence that most of his roster will be up to speed and ready for the CIF playoffs beginning next week.
Another reason for Machado to feel positive about his team in the future was the pitching effort put forth by sophomore Magnus Marthaler and by freshman David Amodei. Marthaler pitched four and a third innings and gave up two hits (and four runs), struck out two and walked four. Amodei worked two and two-thirds innings for Coast.
Coming into Tuesday’s game, Kennedy leads the Broncos in hitting with a .472 average. Close behind him is Volz, hitting at a .462 clip; Ronemus has a hot bat right now and is hitting .412; and Johnson has a .395 average for Coast.
The Broncos aren’t known for speed on the basepaths, which is borne out by the fact that, including the two bases stolen in Tuesday’s game by Stephenson, the team has only swiped 23 bases in 13 games.
At 5-0, the Broncos can clinch the Coast Valley League with a win over Valley Christian on Thursday at home. The game is at 3:30 p.m.; it will be broadcast live and streams live on www.1035ktea.com.
SOFTBALL
The Coast Union softball team took a break from Coast Valley League play for a nonleague game against the Santa Maria junior varsity softball team Friday, May 5, in Santa Maria, and the Lady Broncos won 12-0.
Coach Steve Kniffen said his team “played the best game of the year. … Awesome, the light was on,” he explained in an email interview.
Kniffen called attention to some outstanding plays in the game, including Melody Robertson’s outfield throw that nailed a Santa Maria runner, and Ailyn Casas’ “great plays at shortstop.”
“Everyone hit,” Kniffen reported, and after playing teams in the Coast Valley League whose pitchers don’t throw strikes consistency, the Santa Maria JV pitchers did throw strikes, “and they were the correct speed for us, so we jumped on it.”
On Tuesday May 9 the softball team defeated Coastal Christian 26-4, improving Coast’s first place record to 7-0 in the CVL.
The Lady Broncos tallied 11 runs in the first inning, four in the third inning, and another 11 in the fourth to wrap up the victory. Ailyn Casas led the team with three hits and four runs batted in.
Valley Christian Academy is 6-1 in the CVL, and Coast plays VCA in a game to determine the league championship Thursday at Coast Union at 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Varsity tennis coach Tom Coxwell has announced his team’s awards for the 2017 season.
The Coach’s Awards went to Giovanni Espinoza and David Nolan.
The doubles team of Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead shared the MVP award.
Comments