Cambrian letters to the editor, May 9, 2017

EWS fines are substantial; costs could rise
Last week we learned that current EWS fines are $54,000; this is substantial, and there may be more to come. The effluent pond failure cost could be as high as $1 million.
All future effluents will need to be trucked out; conservatively, this will cost ratepayers hundreds of thousands more in additional plant modifications, and ongoing costs for trucking and disposal. At the proposed 250-acre-foot plant production level, we will be trucking out nearly 8.1 million gallons of effluent per year, with diesel exhaust/noise as obvious environmental impacts.
Is there any limit to spending on this plant? Does paying for the plant make financial sense? How do existing ratepayers benefit from this constant use? None of these questions have been answered. The current plan is to skim off the top of the pond and truck that concentrate to our own waste plant, but we are then putting all those toxins in the same place, just more slowly.
The CCSD produces around 700 acre-feet/year without the EWS. Systemwide water loss is between 10 and 13 percent. At a recent NCAC meeting, Director Jim Bahringer said the waste plant is paid for, leaving $130,000 a month that could be available for infrastructure repair to cut water loss to 6 percent. That would create 21,000 units of water we are now wasting — a step to meeting everyone’s needs. Wouldn’t it make sense to make those repairs?
Ratepayers approved a system for emergencies — to operate during drought conditions. They have not approved a sustaining system where cost and environmental questions have not been fully addressed.
If this concerns you, now is the time to be heard — it is about your money, our environment, and the future of Cambria.
Ted Key, Cambria
Thanks for support of scholarships at music recital
I’d like to thank everyone who attended the annual recital of the students in the PLF Music Scholarship Fund at the Presbyterian church. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the students to perform and for the community to enjoy their performance.
The fund has been in existence for more than 20 years, supported by the Cambria Chorale and the Lions Club and through donations by our Cambrian community. Through this support, you’ve given many students the magic of music in their lives. Thanks again for coming, and if you’ve not attended in the past, we hope to see you next spring.
Barbara MacDonough, Cambria
Aquarium misses Earth Day point
Central Coast Aquarium misses the point of Earth Day. To celebrate Earth Day, the Central Coast Aquarium hosted a trash cleanup. Divers collected a large amount of trash and debris from the ocean floor. Unfortunately, the aquarium decided to acquire several of the octopuses found living in the debris. These unfortunate creatures will now become displays in their zoo.
The Central Coast Aquarium has totally missed the point of Earth Day. It is an effort to help restore our natural habitats and repair the damage caused by human activities. It shouldn’t be an opportunity to capture and profit from displaying octopuses. Dooming sentient, intelligent creatures to a life of captivity is the polar opposite of the Earth Day message.
Mark Garman, Cambria
Spooky show about bloated sea creature airs
Viewing that gloating group Thursday on TV as they back-slapped one another, I was surprised to see a sudden image cross my TV screen.
There appeared an enormous bloated orange sea creature surrounded by smaller, nervous looking fish which kept trying to nudge or attach themselves to its slippery skin. They darted around, careful to caress and rub at every opportunity knowing the unbalanced creature could turn at any minute and snap their heads off.
It was a very spooky show.
Mary Ross, Cambria
