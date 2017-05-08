Coast Union student hurt in rear-end crash west of campus

Two students heading home from Coast Union High School were involved in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon just west of campus, with one suffering minor injuries.
Jose Ramirez, an 18-year-old senior, was westbound on Santa Rosa Creek Road when he saw a friend and slowed to about 15 mph, CHP officer Will Archibald said.
A two-door red Lexus sedan hit Ramirez’s Colorado LT pickup from the rear, Archibald said. Marshall Hollingsead, 56, was driving his son, 17-year-old junior Eric Hollingsead, in the Lexus, said Susan Hollingsead, Marshall Hollingsead’s wife.
“I just slowed down a little bit and just got hit,” Ramirez said.
A Cambria ambulance crew responded, along with Cal Fire, but no ambulance transportation was needed. Susan Hollingsead planned to take her son to seek medical attention after he suffered a black eye.
“He walked by himself; he’s swollen,” said Coast Union Principal Scott Ferguson, who said Eric Hollingsead had a shiner. “He’s in the car sitting there with ice packs, and they’re going to take him in” to get medical attention.
Ramirez, who was uninjured, drove the pickup away from the scene. The Lexus’ right front end was severely damaged, and the vehicle was towed by Cambria Towing.
