Meals on Wheels program in Cambria needs volunteers

Cambria’s Senior Nutrition/Meals on Wheels program needs more good-hearted volunteer drivers to deliver hot meals to North Coast shut-ins who need them.
According to Jesse Miller, who manages the programs in this area, he also needs kitchen assistants to help prepare the meals.
Drivers often provide more than the food that’s delivered five days a week. A warm smile, a few moments of conversation and caring can immeasurably brighten a shut-in’s day. Sometimes, the Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only visitor some clients will have on a given day.
Miller said it’s simple to become part of the program. For instance, a prospective driver with a valid California license, good driving record and a love of helping others just fills out a simple application form and takes some training about such topics as how to deliver the meals and what a driver should do if a client is having a medical emergency (call 911, call Miller, then wait for paramedics to arrive).
“I’ve been here 25 years,” he said, and he’s had to handle that kind of emergency “about six times.”
For details, or to apply, call Miller at 805-927-1268, or visit him between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2700 Eton Road.
