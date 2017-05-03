Cambria ranks 6th on list of destinations in North America

Travelers have rated Cambria as the No. 6 destination in all of North America in a new feature published by Expedia. The top 50 destinations were ranked by analyzing thousands of verified Expedia-user reviews in 2016, across categories such as friendliness, cleanliness, comfort and overall quality.
Paso Robles was ranked No. 7.
“Traveling is one of the very best ways to live big, and we’ve compiled a list of North American destinations that have proven their A-list status to travelers,” Expedia said in a statement.
Expedia wrote that the tiny village of Cambria “embodies quaint coastal living, where you can slow down and give the finer things in life the attention they deserve. Take in this gorgeous edge of the west as you stroll along the mile-long boardwalk at Moonstone Beach. Dolphins and otters have been known to visit, and if that isn’t magical enough, you may also find one of the moonstones among the rocks that gave this beach its name.”
The Cambria listing also touted 927 Beer Company, The Black Cat Bistro, Fog Catcher Inn and, of course, the proximity of Hearst Castle.
The blog also highlighted the Paso Robles wine scene, thermal spa amenities at River Oaks Hot Springs Spa, Studios on the Park, Rabbit Ridge Winery & Vineyards, La Bellasera Hotel and Suites and its Enoteca Restaurant and Bar.
To see the Expedia list, go to http://bit.ly/2oMD9LU.
Comments