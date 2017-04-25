The Cambrian

April 25, 2017 4:58 PM

Cambria lines down near Burton, cutting power to 41 customers

The Cambrian

A downed tree on Burton Circle just east of Highway 1 knocked down power lines, according to fire personnel at the scene, who blocked off the road as they waited for PG&E workers to arrive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the PG&E outage web page, 41 customers were affected. PG&E estimated power would be restored around 7:30 p.m.

The lines were reported down at 4:03 p.m. at 2876 Burton Circle, just off Burton Drive. A fire crew at the scene was directing traffic away from the area.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery
How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made 1:30

How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made
Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections 2:04

Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos