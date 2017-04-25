Cambria lines down near Burton, cutting power to 41 customers

A downed tree on Burton Circle just east of Highway 1 knocked down power lines, according to fire personnel at the scene, who blocked off the road as they waited for PG&E workers to arrive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the PG&E outage web page, 41 customers were affected. PG&E estimated power would be restored around 7:30 p.m.
The lines were reported down at 4:03 p.m. at 2876 Burton Circle, just off Burton Drive. A fire crew at the scene was directing traffic away from the area.
