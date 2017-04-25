Lane closures planned on Highway 1 north of San Simeon

Motorists heading north out of Cambria on Highway 1 may encounter occasional daytime lane closures from Point Piedras Blancas to the Arroyo de la Cruz Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Caltrans officials say delays there shouldn’t to exceed 10 minutes.
A project in that area continues to realign and move nearly three miles of the scenic highway inland, away from coastal erosion, and, according to a Caltrans media release Tuesday, April 25.
Current work includes building new bridges and grading for the new travel lanes, and most of the construction now is happening adjacent to the existing highway.
The $19.7 million project is being built by Papich Construction of Grover Beach.
Farther north, according to another media release Tuesday, the highway remains closed to through traffic for more than 45 miles, starting from Ragged Point, near the Monterey County line.
Landslides, especially at the Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide areas, and the failure/reconstruction of a bridge across Pfeiffer Canyon, are to blame for the closures.
However, hardy folks can gain access to about 10 miles of Highway 1 in the middle (from Gorda to Limekiln State Park) by taking Nacimiento-Fergusson Road from Highway 101 to the coast.
