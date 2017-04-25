Morro Bay Aquarium topic of Cambria museum talk

Bertha Tyler will speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Cambria Historical Museum about the “History of the Morro Bay Aquarium.”
Tyler’s husband, Dean, took over the Morro Bay Aquarium in 1965, and they married four years later. She also owned the Chat ’N Chew Restaurant in Morro Bay, while caring for marine mammals such as Sam (Samantha) the sea lion, Suzy the harbor seal and Birdie the sea otter.
Author and columnist Judy Salamacha will introduce Tyler. Salamacha is the author of “Colonel Baker’s Field: An American Pioneer Story,” published in 2013.
The Historical Museum program is open to the public for $10, which can be applied to a $30 membership in the Cambria Historical Society. Members may attend all speaker events for free. Advance reservations are required; space is limited.
Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
The museum is at 2251 Center St. at Burton Drive in Cambria.
Contact Penny Church at 805-927-1442 or at pennylanec@aol.com.
