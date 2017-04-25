Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill wins Cambria’s top chili prize

Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill pleased the judges’ palates most to walk away with top honors at the Cambria Chili Cook-Off on a sunny Saturday, April 22.
About 600 people attended the annual event, which also featured a car show at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building.
Cambria Pub and Steakhouse was runner-up in the chili judging, followed by a vegetarian chili offering from Soto’s True Earth Market.
The People’s Choice Award went to West End Bar and Grill, which edged out Sons of the American Legion and third-place Omada Enterprises, which won the honor for showmanship.
Chili judges were Cambria Citizen of the Year Jay Burbank; Claudia Franco of KTEA 103.5 and BOB FM 105.3; Clif Coimbra; sheriff’s Cmdr. Jim Voge; Ramona Voge; and judge coordinator Charmaine Coimbra.
John Paterson won the top prize at the car show with his 1958 Chevy Impala. Wayne Waldrip’s 1967 Chevy Camaro was the runner-up, followed by Bruce Williams’ ’67 Corvette.
The People’s Choice Award went to Chuck Sinnot’s 1976 Plymouth Volare, while Jamie Spitzler won Best Motorcycle honors with his 1957 Nimbus with sidecar.
