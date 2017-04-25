HomeShareSLO informational event coming to Cambria on April 27

Learn about home sharing and the nonprofit group HomeShareSLO at an April 27 meeting. Anne Wyatt — a former county planning commissioner, Cambria resident, business owner and North Coast Advisory Council chairwoman — will be the guest speaker.
Wyatt is the program coordinator for HomeShareSLO, which facilitates matches between people who have an extra room and those who are seeking affordable housing. HomeShareSLO serves the entire county with support services for homesharing, including background screening, matching, help with setting up agreements and house rules, exit planning and ongoing monitoring of the match.
Wyatt will discuss how home sharing works and how it can benefit Cambria seniors (and others) looking for extra income and companionship. Find more information at homeshareslo.org or call 215-5474.
The informational gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Living Waters Fellowship’s community space at 4314 Bridge St., Cambria. Tea and refreshments will be served.
HomeShareSLO serves all of SLO County with support services for homesharing, including background screening, matching, help with setting up agreements and house rules, exit planning and ongoing monitoring of the match.
Comments