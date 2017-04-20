New landslide reported on Highway 1 south of Limekiln

Caltrans has reported a new landslide on Highway 1 at Chimney Chute, 20 miles north of the Monterey County line, just south of Limekiln. The slide, which happened on Thursday, April 20 at about 11 a.m., closed both lanes of the scenic All-American highway.
However, the route through Big Sur to Carmel remains closed to through traffic from the south at Ragged Point, due to other landslides and the damage to, demolition of and rebuilding project for the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.
Caltrans representatives say they’ll provide updates when more information is available, and then when the slide is cleared.
