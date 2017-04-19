French Corner Bakery crash victims recovering

Two of the people injured Feb. 25 when a truck plowed into the parking-lot side of the French Corner Bakery say they’re recovering, but it will take time and effort before they’re back to normal.
Ruth Armstrong, who underwent lengthy surgery to repair her damaged leg that was broken in four places as a result of the crash, said April 10 she expects that physicians will remove her cast soon. The next stage in her recovery, she said, will be physical therapy.
Mac VanDuzer said recently he was expecting to have an X-ray of his hip. On the day of the accident, doctors had stitched up gashes in VanDuzer’s head.
Phil Taylor — VanDuzer’s tablemate before the truck hit — declined to comment on the advice of his attorney.
Two people from Camarillo also were injured in the crash, but The Cambrian has been unable to contact them.
Meanwhile, Kimberly Hanson, administrative services officer for the District Attorney’s Office, said April 12 by email that “the complaint against Jeremy Preston,” the driver of the truck “is still under review and has not yet been filed with the court.”
Repairs and remodeling are proceeding on the damaged business and building, but no dates have been set for completion or reopening.
Comments