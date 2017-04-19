March for Science planned in Cambria on Earth Day

Two local groups are banding together for back-to-back Earth Day events in Cambria on Saturday, April 22.
Together We Will-Cambria participants and others will participate in the nationwide March for Science. Marchers will meet at 10 a.m. on Center Street. They’ll walk to the Cambria Library at 1043 Main St., and then back to Center Street. The Cambria march is a satellite to the main event in Washington, D.C.
An Earth Day fundraiser concert for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St. Music will be by the Zen Mountain Poets. Food by True Earth Market and beverages will be available. A raffle will be held, and young native pine trees will be available to buy. A $10 donation is asked; bring your own seating. Details: 805-927-2866.
