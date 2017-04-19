The Cambrian

April 19, 2017 8:56 AM

March for Science planned in Cambria on Earth Day

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

Two local groups are banding together for back-to-back Earth Day events in Cambria on Saturday, April 22.

Together We Will-Cambria participants and others will participate in the nationwide March for Science. Marchers will meet at 10 a.m. on Center Street. They’ll walk to the Cambria Library at 1043 Main St., and then back to Center Street. The Cambria march is a satellite to the main event in Washington, D.C.

An Earth Day fundraiser concert for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St. Music will be by the Zen Mountain Poets. Food by True Earth Market and beverages will be available. A raffle will be held, and young native pine trees will be available to buy. A $10 donation is asked; bring your own seating. Details: 805-927-2866.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery
How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made 1:30

How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made
Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections 2:04

Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos