Coast Unified trustees hear priorities for summer maintenance

Coast Unified trustees heard a breakdown of priorities for projects that could cost more than $120,000 altogether from Facilities Director Lee Wight at the board’s monthly meeting Thursday, April 13.
Proposals include:
▪ Painting exterior trim and playground surface repairs at Cambria Grammar School, which would likely account for one-third to half the overall cost, depending on which paint company’s bid is accepted.
▪ Replacing and repairing various roofs on all four district campuses, at a cost of $20,840.
▪ Gymnasium repairs at Coast Union High School, including repairing the gym floor ($35,500), replacing gymnasium roof vents ($15,000) and removing asbestos in a crawl space over the gym ($2,650).
▪ Parking lot redesign, asbestos removal and a surveillance system at Santa Lucia Middle School, for a total cost of just over $10,000.
Board Vice President Lee McFarland, who took a tour of the gym recently, said the floor repair isn’t optional.
“The damage is really serious,” he said. “This is not something we can afford not to do. It could affect the basketball season next year, and volleyball, too.”
Wight said the floor had deteriorated to such an extent that it’s cracking in the bleacher area, and that it has shifted so the volleyball poles no longer fit in the slots designed for them in the floor.
Also Thursday, the board heard a report from James Brescia, county superintendent of schools, who said three Coast Unified classified employees will receive $2,000 each in scholarships toward their bachelor’s degree or teaching credentials.
Brescia also spoke to the board about the importance of continually recruiting new teachers; his desire to emphasize arts education; and the county’s growing role in migrant education.
On at-risk youth, he mentioned that suspensions and expulsions are down countywide, and that the county has reduced the number of community schools from five to, this year, three. Next year, he said, there will just be one (in San Luis Obispo, with the Arroyo Grande and Atascadero campuses being closed). He also pointed out that the Grizzly Academy for at-risk youths in Paso Robles is celebrating its 20th year of operation.
Reports were also given on student leadership, transportation and student wellness. Director of Transportation Carrie Brown said she had applied for a grant to purchase a new propane-powered school bus for roughly $165,000. The grant, if approved, would be through the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District.
In a presentation at the meeting, members of the Golden Apple Community Advisory Committee recognized Susan Padgette as instructional aide of the year. The award is meant to promote inclusion and acceptance for people with disabilities.
Presenters called Padgette “a powerhouse for inclusion.”
Trustees set a special board meeting for 7 p.m. May 9 and will hold their next regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 18.
