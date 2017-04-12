Cambria Widlflower Show set for April 29-30 at vets hall

The heavy rains this winter season set the stage for an exceptionally rich display at the 12th annual Cambria Wildflower Show, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Sponsored by Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, the show at the Veterans Memorial Building is free to students and $3 for adults. The variety of wildflowers from across the county include: edible, medicinal, rare, invasive and poisonous plants — and botanists will be available to identify species and answer questions.
Of special interest will be a display of the very first wildflowers that pushed up through the charred landscape following the Chimney Fire. For more information, call 805-927-2856, or visit www.ffrpcambria.org.
