The Cambrian

April 12, 2017 2:38 PM

Cambria Widlflower Show set for April 29-30 at vets hall

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

The heavy rains this winter season set the stage for an exceptionally rich display at the 12th annual Cambria Wildflower Show, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Sponsored by Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, the show at the Veterans Memorial Building is free to students and $3 for adults. The variety of wildflowers from across the county include: edible, medicinal, rare, invasive and poisonous plants — and botanists will be available to identify species and answer questions.

Of special interest will be a display of the very first wildflowers that pushed up through the charred landscape following the Chimney Fire. For more information, call 805-927-2856, or visit www.ffrpcambria.org.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery
How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made 1:30

How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made
Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections 2:04

Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos