Shamel Park Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday as usual

It’s a cherished tradition for children to search for treats at Shamel Park early on Easter Sunday, and despite a temporary glitch in the preparations, the 2017 Easter Egg Hunt will happen as usual.
Children ages 10 and younger, many of them decked in their holiday finery, gather with their families shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the entrance to the park at the bend of Windsor Boulevard, just past Moonstone Beach Drive on Park Hill.
The starting whistle launches the search for most at 8 o’clock sharp, so participants are strongly encouraged to line up earlier. After that, the hunt progresses very quickly, as the youngsters scramble to find their seasonal treasures.
A special search area is set aside for toddlers ages 2 and younger, who also get a head start on the hunt.
American Legion Post No. 432 sponsors the event. When the previous organizer was unable to participate this year, Legion members stepped up to fill the gap.
“This is really important to our community and our kids,” said Dave Ehlers, Legion post commander, so he told post members “we are going to do this.”
Ehlers said Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s office provided the permit for the event’s use of the county park.
People of all ages who want some egg-hunt fun can find it Friday, April 14, during the Cambria farmers market from 2:30 to 5 p.m. (or whenever the goodies have all been found).
The market is held at the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St.
Spokeswoman Susan McDonald said organizers’ candy-filled eggs will be hidden at vendor booths around the market, and there’ll be a drawing about 3:30 p.m. for a succulent-filled basket from GROW Nursery.
In addition, some vendors will have Easter-related products.
