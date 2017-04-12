New management coming to Old Stone Station restaurant

Cambria’s business community is busily buzzing, with changes happening, repairs starting and honors being bestowed throughout the commercial areas.
Old Stone Station
Carl Vanicky is selling the iconic Old Stone Station, the West Village restaurant where he has spent most of his adult life.
Alejandro Corona and Yessi Mejia will be the new owners of the business once the sale closes, according to Carrie Anne Yaple, Vanicky’s life partner and the mother of their toddler daughter Cadence.
Yaple said in an April 11 texting interview that Corona, nicknamed Rigo, “has been our cook for almost 15 years, so he knows the ropes.”
The reason behind “the big change,” Yaple said “is to be able to spend more time with Cadence,” who is the couple’s priority. “We are relocating to Paso (Robles), where we will focus on real estate investments,” such as buying, rehabilitating, remodeling and reselling houses.
She said that move also puts them closer to Vanicky’s mom, Claudia Vanicky-Done, who (with her husband, Ray Done, and Vanicky) bought the 1930s-era flagstone service station in 1983.
Sharon Lovejoy’s Heart’s Ease Herb Shop occupied the building until 1986, followed by Kiltie’s British Food to Go. In 1993, Vanicky and the Dones began the laborious process of turning the quirky old building into a restaurant, which opened in 1996. Vanicky did much of the work himself.
Yaple said the sale “gives us the ability to travel and even invest out of state if that’s where our desires take us.” However, “we will always be connected to Cambria. We will continue to own the building the restaurant is in, as well as two other buildings on Cornwall (Street). We also have my family ranch in San Simeon, where we maintain a second home.”
The Vault Gallery/Artsy
The Vault Gallery has been part of Cambria’s bustling art scene for a quarter-century, and owner Lynda “Laylon” Whittaker has long relied on her loyal customers, visitors to the area and on her website www.vaultgallery.com.
Now she’s taking a bigger jump into e-commerce, a leap that took her right onto the prestigious e-pages of Artsy.net.
Whittaker describes The Vault Gallery’s acceptance into the Artsy stable of galleries, museums, fairs and individual artists as “a big deal … a tremendous honor for a gallery in a small town,” and for the 45 California artists that The Vault represents. On Artsy, she said, “people can learn about, collect and bid on art from all over the world.”
The Vault Gallery features “pre-eminent California plein air painters, contemporary artists and photographers,” according to the gallery’s Artsy entry.
For details and to see the art, go to https://www. artsy.net/vault-gallery.
Wikipedia describes Artsy as an “online platform designed to connect users to art,” aiming “to make all the world’s art accessible to anyone with an internet connection.” Artsy not only provides the means to see and buy art, but also features various levels of art education, from history and biographies to news.
French Corner Bakery
After nearly six weeks of waiting, the repair/reconstruction project began Friday, April 7, in the café and retail sales area of the French Corner Bakery. It had been severely damaged early Feb. 25 when a truck careened into the bakery parking lot and hit several vehicles, including a Mercedes.
After the truck hit the Mercedes, the force of the crash pushed both of the vehicles through the bakery wall. Several people were injured.
County building inspector Jesse Baron said March 28 that county planners needed plans for the demolition and rebuilding project before they could issue a permit to begin the work.
