Road in Cambria closed because of low overhead lines

A road in Cambria was closed Friday afternoon because of low overhead lines, the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department said.
Public works, which received the call about 1:30 p.m., closed Londonderry Road between Ardath Drive and Arliss Drive, just west of Highway 1 at the south end of Cambria, said roads division manager Tim Cate. Public Works was not sure whether the lines were phone or cable lines, Cate said.
As of 3:30 p.m., crews did not know when the road would reopen, Cate said.
Cate said he was not sure what caused the lines to drop so low to the road.
