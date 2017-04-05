Wines, Pines and Felines to raise money for Cambria’s HART

HART’s fifth annual Wines, Pines and Felines fundraiser will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Cambria Pines Lodge.
This year’s event will include a sit-down, four-course dinner with wine; a no-host bar; a variety of raffle and auction items; and a special musical performance by Café Musique.
Tickets, priced at $95 each, tickets can be purchased through April 21 at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce or at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter.
In its 34th year, HART continues to provide Cambria with a shelter that offers compassionate care and finds permanent homes for the many homeless cats and kittens in and around the community.
For more information, call HART at 805-927-7377 or Events Director Susan Barghini at 805-927-5956.
The HART shelter at 2638 Main St. in Cambria is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit HART online at www.slohart.org.
