Sewell, Stewart win North Coast Advisory Council seats

More than 140 voters from two areas of Cambria cast secret ballots Tuesday, April 4, selecting their representatives to serve on the North Coast Advisory Council, according to council Chairman Ted Siegler. He called the election a “great turnout,” and thanked the council’s election committee of Susan McDonald, Cindy Steidel and Dixie Walker.
NCAC’s current spokespersons for Area 3 (Park Hill, SeaClift Estates) will continue in their present posts, with Marjorie Sewell as the primary member and Barbara Beane as the alternate.
Sewell received 41 votes, Beane, 33, and challenger Ted Key, 26.
Laurel Stewart, an alternate for Area 7 who chairs the council’s Land Use Committee, received 64 votes, winning the primary seat for the section of mid-Lodge Hill bounded approximately by Ardath, Pineridge and Berwick drives and Benson Avenue, including Strawberry Canyon.
Allen Lavelle, who garnered 24 votes, will be the alternate.
Maps showing the specific area boundaries are at www.northcoast advisorycouncil.org.
NCAC members, who participate as unpaid but elected volunteers, provide advice to County Supervisor Bruce Gibson and other county officials. The council also issues recommendations on projects and regulations, and provides a public forum where representatives and citizens can learn about and discuss issues of land use, zoning, traffic, public services, community growth and quality of life.
Kathe Tanner: 805-927-4140, @CambriaReporter
