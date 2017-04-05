Spring cleanup collection comes to Cambria this month

During Mission Country Disposal’s free spring cleanup days from Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, residential customers in Cambria can discard more garbage, recyclable material and greenwaste than usual.
On their regular trash day, each customer can set out at the curb up to 12 bundles, bags and containers of discards, which can be mixed and matched in separate containers. Those discards shouldn’t block the usual waste wheelers.
Place excess garbage in tied bundles, 33-gallon trash cans or similarly sized containers. Each cannot weigh more than 75 pounds; bundles and boxes must be no more than 4 feet long.
There’s no extra cost for the semi-annual cleanup service, but hauling away bigger items costs $10 per item; up to two bulkier or overly large items requiring two men to handle them will cost more.
Advance arrangements for those special pickups must be made at least one week in advance by calling 805-543-0875. The same is true for metal or electrical items.
All items, including waste-wheelers, must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the regular trash day.
No hazardous waste will be collected. No plastic or plastic bags should be included with recycling or greenwaste.
