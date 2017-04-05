Blood drive set April 13 at Cambria veterans hall

North Coast donors can give blood locally from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
For details and to make an appointment, go to http://bit.ly/DMelendy Apr13 or call United Blood Services (UBS) at 805-543-4290, extension “0.” Donors go to the nonprofit’s “bloodmobile” van, which will be in the vets hall parking lot.
UBS staffers say that all blood types are needed, especially Type O, and that April donors can double the impact of their donation. How? People who give blood in April can allocate their “Hero Rewards Points” to Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. The donated points will benefit local children, so the gifts of blood can help save lives and help make ill children’s wishes come true.
The blood-donation drive is one of several held each year in honor of the late Dave Melendy, former administrator of the Cambria Community Healthcare District, the 12th paramedic licensed in SLO County and a Coast Union High School grad.
