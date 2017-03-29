CCSD board plans special meeting on groundwater, grand jury, grants

The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., to consider:
▪ Sending a letter opposing the use of county general fund monies to pay for county management of a Paso Robles groundwater sustainability agency. County supervisors are to reconsider on Tuesday, April 4, their previous approval of that funding policy under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
The CSD board members discussed the issue briefly on March 23, and unanimously agreed to hold a special meeting to put their opposition on the record.
▪ Appointing an ad hoc committee to draft responses to the county grand jury’s March 24 follow-up report, “Is It Five Minutes to Midnight in Cambria: An Update on the Risk of Catastrophic Fire.” The 2014-15 jury released two reports on emergency and fire risks and services in Cambria.
▪ Designating a district official to serve as an agent in CSD dealings with the Office of Emergency Services, as in applying to get federal, state and/or county reimbursement for funds spent on storm-related repairs to district facilities and infrastructure.
