Cambrian letters to the editor, March 30, 2017

County water supply should be high priority
The Tribune on March 10 reported Grover Beach passed a smaller water-usage increase than originally planned.
Congratulations. Based on consumer protests, two separate 25 percent increases this year plus future increases of approximately 6 percent per year were judged too severe. Based on a council 4-1 vote, a single increase of 25 percent was approved for July 1.
The decision excluded tiered water rates because it would be difficult to justify increasing rates with more water supplied to high users. Suppliers typically raise water rates to offset decreased funding to maintain hefty salaries, benefits and pensions. This is typical of government agencies “not right sizing” while private industry does because of demand.
The Cambria Community Services District directors fall into this last category. The district increased water rates by 4 percent plus a tiered surcharge through 2020. This rewards customers for continued water savings.
The cost of $9 million for the complex desal plant is spread over a meager village population of 6,000. Grants have not been received to date to lower expected per capita costs. There has been a systematic lack of ability to coordinate with environmental groups in order to not jeopardize needed state and county grants.
San Luis Obispo County should place water supply higher on its priority list than other projects — such as parks.
Werner Koch, Cambria
‘Do unto others’ — and environment
I sold my cool red 4x4 truck for a weird bug like Leaf. I put solar on my roof. My view is that this is consistent with “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
John Tiedeman, Cambria
Trump should focus on arts, not walls
Using tax dollars to put up a wall that will be a symbol rather than a deterrence is ignorance. Banning a particular religious group from entering the country is un-American, but defunding the arts is a crime against humanity.
A great civilization is not measured by its political leaders and their executive orders. It is measured by the creative works of its geniuses. Ultimately, the civilization that is the United States will be measured by posterity for its music, its dance, its theater, its literature, its visual arts and its film.
Greece was a democracy. So what? It is Greek drama, sculpture, architecture and philosophy that has lived through the ages. Renaissance Italy is remembered for its art, not the rivalry of city-states. Yes, we know the Medicis, not because they were great bankers, but because they were patrons of the arts.
Imagine the United Kingdom without the BBC or The Old Vic. Imagine Italy without La Scala or France without the Louvre.
Presidents such as Kennedy and Obama revered the arts. To Donald Trump, they are just a frivolous waste of money that could be spent on something eternal, like a wall whose message is the opposite of that of the Statue of Liberty.
Tom Bauer, Morro Bay
Teddy Roosevelt’s words apply
To those who complain about the validity of questioning the actions and behaviors of the current president, I offer this:
“The President is merely the most important among a large number of public servants. He should be supported or opposed exactly to the degree which is warranted by his good conduct or bad conduct, his efficiency or inefficiency in rendering loyal, able and disinterested service to the nation …
“Therefore it is absolutely necessary that there should be full liberty to tell the truth about his acts, and this means that it is exactly necessary to blame him when he does wrong as to praise him when he does right. Any other attitude in an American citizen is both base and servile. To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or any one else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about any one else.”
Said by Theodore Roosevelt, Kansas City Star, May 18, 1918.
Meredith Bates, Morro Bay
