Surf rescue class planned April 3-7 off North Coast

0:32 Drive the route oil trucks take to Phillips 66 Co.'s Nipomo refinery Pause

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:03 Man found dead in truck several hours after crash into ravine near Templeton

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

1:38 See the new state-of-the-art SLO County Women's Jail

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over