NCAC candidates prepare for April 4 election

People who live in the Park Hill/SeaClift Estates and Mid-Lodge Hill areas will cast votes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to select their representatives on the North Coast Advisory Council. Voting will be conducted in the Veterans Memorial Building dining room, 1000 Main St.
Park Hill/SeaClift Estates voters (council Area 3) will choose two from three candidates: Current member Marjorie Sewell, current alternate Barbara Beane and challenger Ted Key.
Mid-Lodge Hill voters (Area 7, mid-Lodge Hill area bounded approximately by Ardath, Pineridge and Berwick drives and Benson Avenue, including Strawberry Canyon) will choose between current Area 7 alternate Laurel Stewart or candidate Allen Lavelle. Both will be on the council; votes cast determine who will be the primary member and who will be the alternate.
Current Area 7 representative Bruce Fosdike has termed out, having served two terms.
Voting maps showing the specific area boundaries are at www.north coastadvisorycouncil.org.
Candidates
At the March 15 council meeting, four of the five of the candidates talked briefly about their qualifications and desires to serve.
▪ Beane spoke about her love of Park Hill and Cambria, of talking to people “about what Cambria does and what Cambria needs.” She said she volunteers at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCAT), working primarily in the theater there.
▪ Sewell is a San Simeon native who grew up in the village. The retired teacher of grades K-6 has served on the council for several years and said she volunteers “all over the place,” including at Hearst Castle, Cambria Historical Society, University Women, the Coastal Discovery Center, Cambria Library and at CCAT.
▪ Key said he and his wife have lived in Cambria almost two years, and he enjoys being “involved in local issues … Nothing is more important than fully understanding the voice of Cambria.” He is active with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Cambria Chorale and the Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay.
▪ Lavelle was out of town when NCAC met March 15. In a letter to the council, he said he and his wife moved to Cambria in November 2016 from the Orange County area. He consults on commercial, industrial and residential appraisals and related issues; the West Point grad’s appraisal career in Idaho, Alaska and California began in 1977.
▪ Stewart has lived in the area for 20 years, and has served on the council as Area 7 alternate. A retired State Parks employee, she chairs NCAC’s Land Use Committee, and researches each project in depth. “I’m concerned about the future of our community,” Stewart said, adding that NCAC serves as the unincorporated community’s direct line to San Luis Obispo County government.
NCAC members, who participate as unpaid but elected volunteers, provide advice to county Supervisor Bruce Gibson and other county officials. The council also issues recommendations on projects and regulations, and provides a public forum where representatives and citizens can learn about and discuss issues of land use, zoning, traffic, public services, community growth and quality of life.
Kathe Tanner: 805-927-4140, @CambriaReporter
Comments