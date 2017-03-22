Verizon expands to 7 Cambria cellular sites

Verizon is working to improve its cellular-communication reception and coverage in Cambria, especially in the East Village area, according to a company representative.
Heidi Flato, Verizon’s spokeswoman based in San Francisco, said in an email interview Monday, March 20, that the firm has four sites already in service, and three in progress.
Construction began in January on one Lodge Hill site, at Melrose Avenue and Berwick Drive, and Flato said “we anticipate that site will be in service some time during the third quarter of this year. We have experienced some delays related to connecting commercial power and fiber transport to the site.” Also, “the recent storms in California have caused additional delays.”
Flato also said the firm is still in the midst of the real estate process for sites at Exotic Gardens and Marine Terrace.
