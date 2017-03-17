Hearst Castle first in line for new State Parks reservation system

Hearst Castle and Año Nuevo State Park will be the first two state parks to roll out a new reservation system set to begin Aug. 1, according to a an announcement from Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of public affairs for State Parks.
A news release from Sandoval describes the new ReserveCalifornia system as “a new, faster, easier to use reservation system that features more open access to data.”
Travelers can visit the site at www.ReserveCalifornia.com.
Beginning Aug. 1, website users can expect to see additional self-service options; more campsites available for online registration; and more detailed, interactive maps of campsites.
Other features will be phased in through March 2018, including expanded payment options; an ability to view the reservation inventory in real time; and website trip planning. In addition, a new point-of-sale system will allow debit and credit card payments at more locations, with changes to be phased in from Aug. 1 through March 2018.
Day-use locations at Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches will launch the new point-of-sale equipment in the fall.
Comments