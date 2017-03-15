HART presents limerick contest for ‘St. Catrick’s Day’

St. Catrick’s Day is on its way. For the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), that means limericks … about cats! And that means a HART St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest.
To enter, submit an original, cat-related limerick by April 17. An impartial panel of HART volunteers will select the winners. Winning limericks, with the author’s name (and, if provided, a picture of the cat immortalized in the limerick) will be published in HART’s newsletter, and on its website and Facebook page.
As a family oriented organization, HART will publish only limericks considered appropriate for all ages.
Send your limerick(s) to warmhearts@slohart.org. We realize they are addictive, but no more than three limericks per entrant, please. Be sure to give us your full name, your email address, and a phone number where you can be reached.
Here are two examples, intended to fire your creative juices:
I am CAT: such a fine connoisseur
That, at times, I won’t lick my own fur.
So, what’s in my bowl?
Canned cat food? How droll …
Now bring me my lobster du jour!
There once was a sweetheart named Mitten,
A beautiful, sweet baby kitten.
I loved him so dearly
He’s so very clearly,
The kitten with which I am smitten.
Visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or go online to www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/ HARTCambria.
Cat of the Month
A winner in the National Best Friends “Give Love” photo op contest, Trenton is a mellow guy who loves to be petted. Although FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, he can still live a long, healthy life as an indoor-only kitty. Meet him at HART. Details: 805-927-7377.
