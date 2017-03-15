The Cambrian

March 15, 2017 10:12 AM

HART presents limerick contest for ‘St. Catrick’s Day’

Verlinda Bailey

Special to The Cambrian

St. Catrick’s Day is on its way. For the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), that means limericks … about cats! And that means a HART St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest.

To enter, submit an original, cat-related limerick by April 17. An impartial panel of HART volunteers will select the winners. Winning limericks, with the author’s name (and, if provided, a picture of the cat immortalized in the limerick) will be published in HART’s newsletter, and on its website and Facebook page.

As a family oriented organization, HART will publish only limericks considered appropriate for all ages.

Send your limerick(s) to warmhearts@slohart.org. We realize they are addictive, but no more than three limericks per entrant, please. Be sure to give us your full name, your email address, and a phone number where you can be reached.

Here are two examples, intended to fire your creative juices:

I am CAT: such a fine connoisseur

That, at times, I won’t lick my own fur.

So, what’s in my bowl?

Canned cat food? How droll …

Now bring me my lobster du jour!

There once was a sweetheart named Mitten,

A beautiful, sweet baby kitten.

I loved him so dearly

He’s so very clearly,

The kitten with which I am smitten.

Visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or go online to www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/ HARTCambria.

Cat of the Month

A winner in the National Best Friends “Give Love” photo op contest, Trenton is a mellow guy who loves to be petted. Although FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, he can still live a long, healthy life as an indoor-only kitty. Meet him at HART. Details: 805-927-7377.

Related content

The Cambrian

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos