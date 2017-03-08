3 taken to hospital after Harmony Headlands crash

A woman from Atascadero was airlifted by CHP helicopter to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, March 4, after a two-car crash about 2 p.m. on Highway 1 south of Harmony Valley Road, according to CHP records.
Two people from Tulare, who were in another vehicle, were taken by Cambria Community Healthcare District ambulance to Sierra Vista.
According to information from CHP spokesman Jordan Richards, Sabrina Maria Harper’s injuries included injuries to her index finger and middle finger on her right hand, plus pain in her neck and both shoulders.
Armando Gabriel Villarreal of Tulare, driver of the other car, was taken to the hospital because he’d complained of hip, tailbone, stomach and hand pain. His passenger, Kendra Marie Staub of Tulare, complained of pain to her neck and left wrist, so she was also taken to Sierra Vista.
Ron Yukelson, Sierra Vista spokesman, said Monday that none of the three was still in the hospital.
CHP records show Harper, 36, was driving her Honda northward, north of Villa Creek Road, ahead of the Hyundai driven by Villarreal, 21.
According to Richards, when Harper missed the left turn into Harmony Headlands State Park, she reduced her vehicle’s speed, pulled onto the western roadway shoulder, then cranked the “steering wheel hard to the left and accelerated to make a U-turn to the southbound traffic lane.”
In doing so, she allegedly turned directly into the path of Villarreal’s vehicle. He “turned his wheel to the left and attempted to apply the brakes to avoid a collision,” but was “unable to make an effective evasive maneuver,” and the front of his vehicle collided with the left side of Harper’s.
Harper’s Honda spun out of control and overturned onto its roof, facing southwest, partially within the southbound traffic lane, northeast of the state park driveway. Villarreal’s car “traveled out of control to the northwest and came to rest facing southeast within the west landscaped field to the west” of the highway, north of the state park driveway.
CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash, which was cleared as of 5:30 p.m.
