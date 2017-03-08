Cambria directors to hear budget report

Members of Cambria’s services district board should be in number-crunching mode for a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors will hear about the district’s $14,500 annual financial report for fiscal year 2015-16 from independent certified public accountant Bob Crosby of Crosby Company, and CSD finance manager Patrick O’Reilly will tell them about proposed midyear amendments to the 2016-17 budget.
Crosby gave an “unqualified opinion” of the district’s accounting for that year. It states that “as of June 30, 2016, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the governmental and business-type activities of the CCSD.”
According to the staff report, O’Reilly’s proposed, amended 2016-17 budget for the district includes more than $10.6 million in revenue. The estimate of more than $11.4 million in expenditures includes $788,000 in expenses added since the budget was adopted.
If the board approves the document, directors would be authorizing changes to the general, water and wastewater fund balances and to the emergency water supply project balance.
