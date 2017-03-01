Forest walkabout planned on Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

Learn about Cambria’s rare native Monterey pine forest from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, during a Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve walkabout led by Sarah Bisbing, assistant professor of forest ecology and siviculture at Cal Poly.
Bisbing and her students have set up a permanent network of study plots within the forest.
As the professor wrote at http://bit.ly/2l96QGW, “Our research is tracking mortality across the Cambria Monterey pine forest and providing details for informed management. … A key piece of successful forest management is in providing local communities with the information they need to make appropriate and ecologically based decisions.”
Bisbing wrote that “the preserve is contemplating the extent and intensity of management they will undertake to address drought mortality and reduce hazard for local visitors.”
Reservations are required for the walk. Email reservations@cambria ranchwalks.com.
Comments