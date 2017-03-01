Local Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting slated

Consultants will present at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, the draft version of a plan to help mitigate or eliminate natural disasters in the future. The meeting will be at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
Some federal funds are only available to communities that have an approved plan for mitigating hazards. Bob Neumann and Sheri Eibschutz of Category Five Professional Consultants prepared the Cambria Community Services District’s draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. They’ll explain the concepts in the document and then take public comments.
They’re to fold those observations into the plan before presenting the final version to the district board.
Once the plan is complete and approved by a variety of agencies, the document will enable the services district to apply for and potentially receive federal mitigation funds after disasters. In some cases, the district may be able to apply for funds to mitigate the problem areas before a disaster strikes.
A draft copy of the plan can be found at www.cambriacsd.org. For questions and or comments, call fire Chief William Hollingsworth at 805-927-6240 or email the consultants at bob@cafive.com.
