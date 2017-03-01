Cambria Connection moves to Galleria Building on Main St.

The Cambria Connection has moved to 1069 Main St., upstairs in units A and B of the Cambria Galleria Building. Now the owner of the Connection’s former location, the Palmer Building, must decide what the future is for that building and the property on which it sits.
The Connection is home to various services that range from grief counseling, youth programs, Medicare education and 12-step programs to senior advocacy, addiction-recovery services and pregnancy and parenting services.
A Connection Facebook status posting said Saturday, Feb. 25, was moving day, and that the Galleria location has a “new, beautiful and airy meeting room” and the organization’s administrative center next door “features a community room and a second, private meeting room/classroom that will be open by mid-March.”
Upper-level parking is limited, so Connection clients who can comfortably navigate a flight of stairs are asked to park in a nearby lot and walk up to the center.
Of the 18 12-step meetings held weekly in Cambria, 14 are being held at the new facility, according to Stevan Rosenlind, the Connection’s president. The other meetings are at the First Baptist Church, 2020 Green St., near Ardath Drive and Highway 1.
Even though the Connection’s new offices aren’t complete, the Galleria meeting room is already in use, Rosenlind said in a phone interview Monday, Feb. 27.
Community members are always welcome and can always be of help. Because the Connection is a nonprofit organization, “we always need volunteers, and we always need donations,” he said, adding that Supervisor Bruce Gibson has been very supportive of the Connection, as have various North Coast residents.
Rosenlind hopes to have a fundraising event when the new facilities are complete, but no date has been set.
For details and updates, check the schedule at www.thecambriaconnection.org or go to the Connection’s Facebook page.
Lions Club and the Palmer Building
The Connection had been at the Palmer Building, 870 Main St., since September 2008. Before that, the nonprofit was set up at 1920 Main St.
Now, the board of directors and members of the Lions Club of Cambria, which owns the Palmer Building, must decide what they want to do with the aging former bank structure.
According to Greg Bates, the club’s first vice president, he and other Lions are collaborating on a list of options that range from selling the property to doing extensive repairs on the roof, siding and other parts of the modular structure.
“One thing they have to decide is if they want to continue to be landlords,” Bates said in a phone interview Monday.
He said the two modulars were secondhand decades ago when Mid-State Bank moved them to the meadow where Rabobank is now.
“They still have their DMV license plates on them,” he said.
When Mid-State wanted to build its new, permanent 6,800-square-foot bank building, the firm donated the temporary bank to the Lions Club. The club then moved it in February 2003 to the 870 Main St. property owned by the Lions. The Lions converted the structure into a community building and dubbed it the Palmer Building in honor of Norm Palmer, the longtime Lion who was a driving force behind the club’s youth program and the project.
Initially, the Palmer Building was occupied by the Community Center of Cambria and its youth programs, then by the Connection and the San Luis Obispo County YMCA’s Teen Center. When the Y moved out, the Connection took over the entire building, Bates said, even though “they probably only needed half of it.”
Now the nonprofit group has new digs, and the Lions Club has some big decisions to make.
Wellness Kitchen
The Cambria Connection and the Joslyn Recreation Center are sponsoring the first of six Wellness Kitchen classes on preparing healthy foods for people touched by illness. The class, open to those 18 and older, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Joslyn, 950 Main St. The classes cost $25. Details: 805-434-1800.
